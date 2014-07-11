San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Ehire Adrianza was activated off the disabled list Thursday to fill the roster spot created by Wednesday’s postgame demotion of OF Juan Perez to Triple-A Fresno. Adrianza, who had been sidelined by a strained right hamstring, joins a crowd at second base in San Francisco, one that includes Wednesday’s starter, 2B Joe Panik, and Thursday’s starter, 2B Brandon Hicks. That mix will only get more diluted when 2B Marco Scutaro is activated from the DL, which is expected to occur Friday or Saturday. Adrianza made the most of a pinch-hitting appearance in Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics, singling and eventually scoring San Francisco’s only run.

RHP Tim Hudson suffered his fourth consecutive loss Thursday in the Giants’ 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Athletics. Interestingly, the veteran’s biggest downfall might have occurred while he was at the plate. Allowed to hit with two on and two outs in the fifth inning even though the Giants were down 2-0 and RHP Jean Machi already had warmed up, Hudson belted a LHP Scott Kazmir fastball to deep left-center field. Hudson thought he produced a game-tying hit, but instead, A’s CF Craig Gentry tracked it down, preserving the two-run lead. Hudson then couldn’t finish the sixth inning on the mound, allowing four more game-breaking runs.

RHP Tim Lincecum appears to have regained his Cy Young Award form, having won three consecutive games, allowing only one run over that stretch. However, Friday’s home matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks will help determine just how far the former All-Star has come. Lincecum has gone just 1-7 with a 7.26 ERA in his last 10 starts against the Diamondbacks, including 0-2 this season with an 8.44 ERA. In his career, he is 8-10 with a 3.96 ERA in 26 starts against Arizona.

RF Hunter Pence had his 34th multi-hit game of the season, tops in the National League, in the Giants’ 6-1 loss to the Athletics on Thursday. Pence collected two singles, including one that was sandwiched between singles by 2B Ehire Adrianza and 3B Pablo Sandoval in the eighth inning, when the Giants scored their only run. Pence has hit safely in 23 of his past 26 games.