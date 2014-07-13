San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Marco Scutaro went 0-for-3 with a walk during his season debut on Saturday after coming off of the 60-day disabled list. Bothered with a chronic back injury, Scutaro had not appeared in a regular-season game since Sept. 15 of last season at Los Angeles. Scutaro said his back “got a little tight” late in the game, but that’s to be expected. Scutaro didn’t know if he would be available to play again on Sunday.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is 0-4 despite a sub-3.00 ERA in his last four starts. The biggest reason, however, is a lack of run support. Amazingly, the Giants have failed to score a run for Vogelsong in his last four starts, the first time that has happened to a San Francisco stater since April 16-May 1, 1977, when Lynn McGlothen got no run support in four straight starts.

RHP Sergio Romo continued to rebound since losing his closer’s role on June 29 after blowing three of five save opportunities. Romo allowed one hit, struck out three and didn’t walk anyone in 1 1/3 innings late in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Arizona.

LHP Madison Bumgarner hopes to snap a three-game losing streak as he makes his 20th start of the season on the eve of the All-Star break. Bumgarner has a 7.50 ERA (15 earned runs in 18 innings) and opponents have hit .329 (25-for-76) during that span. In addition, he has struck out only 12 batters while walking seven. Bumgarner surrendered a season-high six runs and 10 hits in seven innings during his last start against Oakland.