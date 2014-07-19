San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Tim Hudson was the Giants’ top starter for much of the first half of the season. However, in his final five starts before the All-Star break, he went 0-4 with a 6.07 ERA. On Saturday, he will start against the Marlins and fellow All-Star Henderson Alvarez. Hudson, 39, is 14-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 25 career starts against the Marlins. In his past five starts vs. the Marlins, he is even better - 5-0 with a 2.55 ERA.

2B Marco Scutaro, 38, made his 2014 debut on Saturday, going 0-for-3. He missed 93 games due to a back injury, but if he is indeed healthy, he could be a big boost to the Giants. Last season, despite a hand injury that hampered him throughout, he hit .297 in 127 games. But he faded a bit down the stretch, hitting .262 in the second half. The Giants have to wonder how much he has left.

CF Angel Pagan, who is on the disabled list with a back injury, is a player the Giants desperately want back in the lineup. Pagan, 33, is starting his second month out of action, and there is no timetable for his return. He is the leadoff hitter and catalyst of the Giants’ offense, stealing bases and also playing a solid center field. Last season, he hit .282 (.334 on-base percentage, nine steals) but played just 71 games due to a hamstring injury. This year, he is hitting .307 (.356 on-base, 11 steals) in 63 games.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (11-7), an All-Star in each of the past two years, dominated the Marlins on Friday night. He allowed four hits, two walks and one run, striking out seven. His only mistake was a solo home run blasted by Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning. Bumgarner also improved to 7-2 on the road this season.