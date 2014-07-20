San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Tim Hudson broke his personal four-game losing streak on Saturday, when he beat the Miami Marlins. Hudson (8-6), who hadn’t started a game in 10 days, went 7 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits, no walks and one run. During his losing streak, batters were hitting .322 against him and his ERA went from 1.81 to 2.87. But he got things turned around against the slumping Marlins (44-52), who have lost six games in a row. Hudson, 39, is now 15-4 in his career against the Marlins, including 6-0 in his past six starts.

LF Michael Morse, who was born in Fort Lauderdale and still lives in South Florida in the offseason, enjoys playing his hometown team. He entered Saturday hitting .526 with one homer and four RBIs in five games against the Marlins this season. That batting average will take a significant dip after Saturday’s 0-for-4 performance, but Morse figures to get another crack at doing well in his hometown during Sunday’s series finale.

RHP Tim Lincecum will make his 20th start of the season on Saturday when he faces the Marlins. He threw his second career no-hitter on June 25 vs. San Diego, and, since then, he has been perhaps the best pitcher in baseball, going 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA. Lincecum is a four-time All-Star, and the Giants are 13-6 when he starts this season. As for any negative trends, Lincecum has a 5.82 road ERA this season as opposed to 3.67 for his career. And he has been mediocre in six career starts vs. the Marlins, going 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA.

LHP Madison Bumgarner won his team’s final game before the All-Star break and the first one after it, making him the first San Francisco Giants starting pitcher ever to win consecutive team games.