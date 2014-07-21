San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt was placed on the disabled list on Sunday after it was determined that he has a concussion. The concussion was caused when he was hit in the face with a thrown ball before Saturday’s game. Belt, 26, is hitting .242 with 10 homers and 23 RBI this season. But he has played just 46 of the Giants’ 98 games so far, and now he will miss even more time.

C Hector Sanchez got a start on Sunday against the Miami Marlins and went 0-for-4 at the plate. He threw out one of three attempted base-stealers and couldn’t block a pitch in the dirt that became the game-winning wild pitch for the Marlins. Entering Sunday, Sanchez was hitting just .111 over his past 36 at-bats. For the season, he is hitting .194, which would be a career low for the 24-year-old who broke into the majors in 2011. Sanchez is hoping his defense can keep him in the majors since he is throwing out 34 percent of the runners who have attempted to steal on him this season. The league average is 27 percent.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong makes his 20th start on Monday when the Giants play at the Phillies. Vogelsong was an All-Star in 2011 when he went 13-7 with a 2.71 ERA. He was good again in 2012 (14-9, 3.37 ERA), but he is just 9-13 since then. His ERA this season isn’t bad at 3.86, but he is on a four-game losing streak -- mainly because he has received such poor run support. In those four games, Vogelsong has allowed a combined total of eight runs. Meanwhile, the Giants have scored just one run in those four games.

C/1B Stephen Vogt went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk and a run Sunday in Oakland’s 10-2 victory against Baltimore. It was Vogt’s third three-hit game of the season. He raised his average to .364 (43-for-118).

RHP Tim Lincecum, who entering Sunday had been perhaps the best pitcher in baseball since June 25, going 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA during that span, took a hard-luck loss against the Marlins. The four-time All-Star got beat 3-2, allowing five hits, two walks and three runs in seven innings, striking out seven. He allowed the winning run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, losing control of a curve ball in the dirt.