San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP George Kontos was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday. He previously made 11 appearances for the Giants this year, and he pitched two scoreless innings in relief Monday against the Phillies to pick up the win. “If your long guy can get some big outs, a couple innings kind of settle things down, and that’s what Kontos did,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

1B Adam Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday, and he got the start against the Phillies. The 25-year-old was 3-for-18 (.167) with one home run and one RBI in the majors this season before hitting a two-run home run to dead center against Philadelphia. “The kid’s got easy power,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “That’s a place where you don’t see a lot of home runs, and he hit it good.”

RHP Ryan Vogelsong had perhaps his worst outing of the season Monday night, giving up 11 hits in three-plus innings against Philadelphia. Vogelsong was pulled after allowing the first four batters of the fourth inning to reach base. He wound up charged with just four runs (three earned) despite all the baserunners.

RHP Matt Cain was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to July 11, due to right elbow soreness. In 15 starts this season, Cain is 2-7 with a 4.18 ERA, which if it held would be the worst ERA of his 10-year career. In his last start, July 9 against Oakland, he picked up his second win of the year, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit, Tuesday night’s scheduled starter, is making his sixth start of the season for the Giants after serving most of the season as a reliever. Petit hasn’t started since giving up one run in six innings to the St. Louis Cardinals back on May 31, making 11 relief appearances since then. His last appearance was on Friday, when he pitched a scoreless seventh inning in a 9-1 win over Miami.