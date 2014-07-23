San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt (concussion) is progressing, but slowly. “Not like we thought,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s coming around. My guess is in a couple days he’ll be able to take some swings.” When healthy, Belt has hit for power -- he has 10 homers and 23 RBIs in just 46 games this season. But it’s worrisome that this is already his second time on the DL this season. Belt missed nearly two months from early May to early July with a broken thumb.

2B Joe Panik left Tuesday’s 9-6 win over the Phillies after he sprained his right ankle while running out a ground ball in the first inning. He was replaced in the field by Ehire Adrianza in the bottom of the second inning. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said after the game Panik will likely miss the next couple games and should be considered day-to-day.

OF Angel Pagan (back) took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate on Monday, but there is still no timetable for his return. “It’s a step in the right direction,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He felt good.” Pagan, who is hitting .307 with three homers, 14 doubles and 19 RBIs in 63 games, has not played since June 14.

RHP Tim Lincecum earned his first-ever save Tuesday as the Giants beat the Phillies, 9-6, in 14 innings. Lincecum made seven appearances, including six in the playoffs, out of the bullpen previously. He relieved George Kontos with one out and two men and allowed one run to score before retiring the side. Tuesday had been Lincecum’s scheduled bullpen session, but he decided before the game to push it back a day. It worked out for him and the Giants, and he’s expected to make his next scheduled start on Friday.

C/1B Buster Posey had a big day Tuesday, racking up four hits in the Giants’ 9-6 win over the Phillies in 14 innings. Posey’s homer off Philadelphia closer Jonathan Papelbon tied it in the ninth, and his double in the 14th set the stage for four San Francisco runs. Tuesday was also his 15th time starting at first base this season. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he put Posey at first because Monday’s game was long and he plans to play him behind the plate on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. “Had to find a way to get Buster out there,” Bochy said. With regular first baseman Brandon Belt (concussion) on the 7-day DL, Posey would be a logical choice to start more games at first, but it would be tough to trot out backup catcher Hector Sanchez -- who’s hitting .192 in 63 games -- too often.