San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Matt Duffy was promoted Friday from Double-A Richmond and collected his first major league hit and first RBI by lacing a run-scoring single in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Mets. This is the first major league recall for Duffy, who was hitting .332 with three homers, 62 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 97 games this season. Duffy is a lifetime .304 hitter in 248 minor league games since the Giants selected him in the 18th round of the 2012 draft out of Long Beach State.

OF Jarrett Parker was recalled Friday from Double-A Richmond prior to the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Mets. It is the first trip to the majors for Parker, whom the Giants selected in the second round of the 2010 draft out of Virginia. Parker earned the promotion by hitting .275 with 12 homers, 58 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 99 games for Richmond. He is a lifetime .254 hitter in 479 minor league games.

RHP Jake Peavy will once again look for his second win of the season on Saturday night, when Peavy makes his second start for the Giants by taking the mound for the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Peavy, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox on July 26, made his first start for the Giants the next night, when he took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings as the Giants fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3. The loss extended Peavy’s winless streak to 16 starts, a stretch in which he is 0-10 with a 5.29 ERA. Peavy is 6-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets on May 8, 2013, when, as a member of the Chicago White Sox, Peavy earned the win after allowing one run over 6 2/3 innings in the White Sox’s 6-3 victory.

RHP Matt Cain (bone chips in right elbow) threw from 60 feet on Friday and said he hopes to put off having surgery until after the season. Manager Bruce Bochy, however, indicated he believed Cain was leaning toward undergoing the knife soon and said odds were Cain would not pitch again this season. The expected recovery time is three months, so Cain’s availability for next season would not be impacted if he waited until October to undergo an operation. Cain, who hasn’t pitched since July 9, is 2-7 with a 4.16 ERA in 15 starts this year.

2B Dan Uggla was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday. Uggla played in just four games for the Giants -- during which he went 0-for-11 with six strikeouts and three errors -- before being released by a big league team for the second time in two weeks. The Atlanta Braves released Uggla on July 18, three days before he signed a minor league deal with the Giants. Overall this season, Uggla, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .149 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 46 strikeouts in 141 at-bats.

OF Tyler Colvin was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday. Colvin, who signed with the Giants as a free agent in February, made 30 starts this season but was hitting just .223 with two homers, 18 RBIs and 45 strikeouts in 139 at-bats. He hit .179 (7-for-42) in July.