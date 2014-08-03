San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt was activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday, when he went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Mets. It was the first game action of any kind for Belt since he was hit in the head by a batted ball during batting practice on July 19. Belt is hitting .250 with 10 homers and 23 RBI in 47 games this season.

C Hector Sanchez (concussion) is close to either rejoining the Giants or beginning a rehab assignment. Sanchez, who suffered the concussion after taking a foul tip off his mask on July 25, is already taking batting practice and catching bullpen sessions for the Giants’ starters. Manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday the Giants would soon decide how to proceed with Sanchez, who is hitting .196 with three homers and 28 RBI in 66 games this year.

RHP Jake Peavy’s tough-luck season continued in agonizing fashion Saturday, when he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning yet absorbed his 11th straight loss as the Giants fell to the Mets, 4-2. Peavy, who was making his second start for the Giants since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox on July 26, retired the first 19 batters he faced on just 71 pitches before the Mets tagged him for four runs on four hits in a six-batter span. Since earning his lone win while pitching for Boston on Apr. 25, Peavy is 0-11 with a 5.28 ERA in 17 starts. Overall between the Red Sox and Giants, Peavy is 1-11 with a 4.73 ERA.

OF Angel Pagan (back strain) was scheduled to play in his second rehab game for the Giants’ rookie-level Arizona League affiliate on Saturday night. Pagan began his rehab assignment Thursday, when he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Pagan hasn’t played in the majors since June 14. He is hitting .307 with three homers, 19 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 63 games this year for the Giants.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will look to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season on Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Giants in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Bumgarner took the loss on Monday, when his three-start winning streak ended after he gave up five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings as the Giants fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0. It marked the second time this season Bumgarner has lasted just four innings and the second time he’s given up five earned runs.