San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Hector Sanchez (concussion) participated in baseball and conditioning activities Sunday and could play -- in a rehab game or for the Giants -- as soon as Tuesday. Sanchez suffered the concussion taking a foul tip off his mask on July 25. He is hitting .196 with three homers and 28 RBI in 66 games this year.

INF Nick Noonan, designated for assignment by the Giants on July 25, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Sunday. Noonan, 25, is hitting .244/.286/.298 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 81 games for Fresno this season.

RHP Tim Hudson will look to snap a two-start losing streak when he takes the mound on Monday afternoon for the Giants in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hudson took the loss in his most recent stat on Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over seven innings as the Giants fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1. The 39-year-old, who leads active pitchers with 213 career wins, is just 1-6 in his last eight starts despite allowing three runs or less five times in that span. Hudson is 17-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 31 career starts against the Mets, whom he has faced more than any other team. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on June 7, when he gave up three runs over five innings in the Giants’ 5-4 win.

OF Angel Pagan (back strain) went 1-for-2 Saturday night for the Giants’ rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. It was the second rehab game for Pagan, who will join Triple-A Fresno on Monday and is expected to play Monday and Tuesday before the Giants decide if he will rejoin the team or continue his rehab assignment. Pagan last played for the Giants on June 14. He is hitting .307 with three homers, 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this season.

RF Hunter Pence busted out of a slump in a big way Sunday, when he went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in the Giants’ 9-0 win over the Mets. Pence entered the game with just four hits in 37 at-bats in his last nine games but hit a two-run homer in the third, an RBI double in the fifth and a solo homer in the ninth. It was the 10th career two-homer game for Pence, who is hitting .289 with 15 homers, 49 RBI and 10 stolen bases this season.

C Buster Posey had a big day at the plate Sunday, when he went 4-for 5 with a homer and three RBIs as the Giants cruised past the Mets, 9-0. Posey singled in the first, struck out looking in the third, laced an RBI double in the fifth, hit a two-run homer in the seventh and singled again in the ninth. It was the third four-hit game of the season for Posey, who is now hitting .288 with 13 homers and a team-high 57 RBIs.

LHP Madison Bumgarner authored a gem Sunday, when he struck out 10 in throwing a two-hit shutout and leading the Giants past the Mets, 9-0. It was the second career shutout and fourth complete game for Bumgarner, who issued only one walk -- to Mets RF Curtis Granderson leading off the game -- and gave up a third-inning double to Mets IF Wilmer Flores and a broken-bat seventh inning single to Mets 3B David Wright. Bumgarner threw just 94 pitches, including 75 for strikes. He improved to 13-8 while lowering his ERA to 3.21.