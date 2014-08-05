San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Hector Sanchez (concussion) left for Triple-A Fresno on Monday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday. Sanchez, who was injured when he took a foul tip off his catcher’s mask on July 25, fully participated in baseball activities throughout the Giants’ four-game series against the Mets, which ended Monday. He is hitting .196 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 66 games.

RHP Matt Cain (bone chips in right elbow) will undergo season-ending surgery next Monday to remove the bone chips. Cain, who hasn’t pitched since July 9, visited three doctors to determine a course of action and was told he could try to come back this season without impacting his availability for next season. He threw when the Giants arrived in New York on Friday but acknowledged he was leaning toward having the surgery and beginning his rehab, which should take three months. Cain’s streak of 30-start seasons will end at eight. He finishes this season with 2-7 with a career-high 4.18 ERA in 15 starts.

CF Angel Pagan (back strain) moved his rehab to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, and he went 0-for-4. He is due to play for the same team Tuesday before the Giants decide whether to activate him.

2B Dan Uggla declined to report to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, three days after the Giants designated him for assignment. Uggla, who had the right to decline to report because of his service time, will almost certainly be released by the Giants in the coming days. The Giants signed Uggla to a minor league deal on July 21, three days after he was released by the Atlanta Braves. Uggla joined the Giants on July 25 but went 0-for-11 with six strikeouts and three errors in four games. Overall this year, he is hitting just .149 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 46 strikeouts in 141 at-bats.

RHP Tim Lincecum will look to bounce back from his worst two-start stretch of the season when he takes the mound for the Giants on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Lincecum didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed five runs and three walks while striking out two over 3 1/3 innings in the Giants’ 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 3 1/3 innings were the fewest Lincecum has pitched since July 8, 2012, when he also lasted just 3 1/3 innings against the Pirates. Lincecum has allowed 11 runs over 7 2/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from a season-low 3.65 to 4.21. Lincecum is 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA in 10 career starts against the Brewers. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Brewers on Aug. 8, 2013, when he allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings in the Giants’ 4-1 victory.

C Buster Posey will get a rare day off Tuesday, when the Giants begin a three-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Posey started his 18th straight game Monday, when he went 0-for-1 but tied a career high by drawing four walks in the Giants’ 4-3 win over the Mets. He has started 95 of the Giants’ 112 games this season. Posey is hitting .287 with 13 homers and 57 RBIs.