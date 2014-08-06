San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Michael Morse was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game despite a career .475 average and six home runs at Milwaukee’s Miller Park. Manager Bruce Bochy sat Morse in order to give him a mental break after collecting just one extra-base hit over his last 13 games. Morse pinch-hit against the Brewers Tuesday and had a one-out walk in the eighth off RHP Jeremy Jeffress.

CF Angel Pagan is expected to join the Giants Wednesday in Milwaukee and could be activated to return to the lineup Thursday, manager Bruce Bochy said. Pagan made his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Fresno Tuesday and went 1-for-4 in the Grizzlies’ 6-5 victory over Salt Lake. He’s been out since June 15 with a strained back.

3B Pablo Sandoval hit his 13th home run of the season, a game-tying three-run shot off Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson Tuesday at Milwaukee. Sandoval went 1-for-3 on the day, extending his hitting streak to six games.

C Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game Tuesday, after starting every game since July 11. Posey is batting .349 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs since the All-Star break. He struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning Tuesday and is expected to be back in the Giants lineup Wednesday.