San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
August 7, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Ryan Vogelsong gave up seven hits but held the Brewers to a run over six innings Wednesday night. In his last two starts, Volgelsong has given up just two earned runs while striking out eight in 15 innings.

LF Michael Morse returned to the lineup Wednesday after a two-day mental break. He responded in a big way, going 2-for-4 and with three RBIs. Morse was in an 0-for-10 slump before Wednesday.

CF Angel Pagan was expected to arrive in Milwaukee late Wednesday night and formally rejoin the Giants on Thursday when they wrap up a three-game series with the Brewers. Pagan, out since mid-June with a sore back, wrapped up a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Fresno, where he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

3B Pablo Sandoval hit his 14th home run of the season, part of a three-hit day that included three RBIs. Sandoval extended his hitting streak to seven games and has homered in two straight. He’s batting .288 (14-for-36) over his last nine contests, with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

