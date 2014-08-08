San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt suffered from headaches Wednesday night and after being evaluated by team doctors, was given the day off Thursday at Milwaukee. Belt struck out four times Wednesday as the headaches set in and had to leave the game early, but doctors said they don’t believe his headaches are related to a concussion he suffered last month, which kept him out of 12 games.

INF Matt Duffy was optioned to Double-A Richmond Thursday, making room on the 25-roster for CF Angel Pagan to come off the disabled list. He appeared in three games for the Giants and had one hit in 10 at-bats.

CF Angel Pagan was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday and picked up two hits in the Giants’ 3-1 loss at Milwaukee. Pagan hadn’t played since June 14 a bulging disc in his back began troubling him.

2B Dan Uggla, who declined to report to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, was released by the Giants on Thurdsay. Uggla had the right to decline to report because of his service time. The Giants signed Uggla to a minor league deal on July 21, three days after he was released by the Atlanta Braves. Uggla joined the Giants on July 25 but went 0-for-11 with six strikeouts and three errors in four games. Overall this year, he is hitting just .149 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 46 strikeouts in 141 at-bats.

OF Tyler Colvin, designated for assignment by the Giants last week, was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Friday. Colvin, who signed with the Giants as a free agent in February, made 30 starts this season but hit just .223 with two homers, 18 RBIs and 45 strikeouts in 139 at-bats. He batted .179 (7-for-42) in July.

3B Pablo Sandoval went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday in San Francisco’s 3-1 loss at Milwaukee, snapping his hitting streak at seven games. During that run, Sandoval went 12-for-29 (.414) with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.