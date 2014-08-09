San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt was put back on the concussion list Friday. Belt missed 12 games with a concussion after being struck in the face by a throw in batting practice at Miami. He returned August 2, but left the game Wednesday at Milwaukee with a headache. “He’s got post-concussion symptoms,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He was doing well there, he went four games ... playing at a high level. Yesterday he started showing some symptoms. We had some concerns.”

INF Matt Duffy was optioned to Double-A Richmond on Thursday, but was recalled Friday without ever leaving the club. Duffy started at second and took the roster spot of 1B Brandon Belt, who went on the concussion list. Duffy is hitting .100 in four big league games. In 97 games with Richmond, he was hitting .332 with a .402 on-base percentage and 62 RBIs. Duffy had two hits Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Royals.

RHP Tim Hudson is 1-2 in four starts since the All-Star break, but has a 2.13 ERA in span. Hudson will make his 11th career start against the Royals on Saturday but has not faced them since 2004. He is 3-3 with a 4.09 ERA against Kansas City.

1B Michael Morse started with 1B Brandon Belt put back on the concussion list. Belt’s injury will open more playing time for Morse. “With the matchups, I see Morse getting a lot of playing time,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

3B Pablo Sandoval was the Giants DH Friday at Kansas City. “With Pablo, as well as he’s swinging, he could use a break from playing third base,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He got a pretty good gash in New York (from a collision with the fence).” Bumgarner is hitting .265 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 49 at-bats. Sandoval went 2-for-4 and scored a run in the 4-2 loss at Kauffman Stadium.

LHP Madison Bumgarner threw his second straight complete game, but this one ended with a 4-2 loss to Kansas City. Bumgarner is 9-3 in 14 road starts.