San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
August 10, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tim Hudson absorbed the loss Saturday to the Royals, allowing three runs on six hits in six-plus innings. That dropped his record to 8-9, which belies his 2.81 ERA. Hudson has never had a losing record in 17 seasons.

SS Brandon Crawford was not in the lineup Saturday. He is in a 2-for-25 slump to drop his average to .229. Crawford is hitting only .192 off right-handers. “We’ll give him at least a couple days,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He could use a break. We don’t want him to start pressing. It’s better to back it off. Crawford could use a break. It’s as much a physical as a mental break. We’ll get (Matt) Duffy in at shortstop. It is where he’s been playing most of the year.”

