San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt remained on the seven-day disabled list after experiencing concussion symptoms and was set to visit a specialist this week in Pittsburgh. Bochy said he expected a full report late Tuesday or something Wednesday. Belt, batting .237 in 51 games with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs, was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list last week.

2B Joe Panik sat out Tuesday’s game as he continued to recover from an injured pinky finger. He suffered a dislocation on Sunday while sliding into a base. Panik, who was expected back on Wednesday, was batting .282 in 37 games.

C Hector Sanchez is out for the foreseeable figure and possibly the rest of the season after suffering his second concussion of the season last Saturday, Giants manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Tuesday. The 24-year-old Sanchez, now in his fourth Giants season, was hit by a foul tip during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Fresno and was reportedly helped off the field. “It’s going to be a little while for him, I can’t tell you how long (and) it’s the second one for him,” Bochy said prior to the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs. “Obviously there’s some concern there and he could be down for a little while.” Sanchez was batting .199 with three home runs and 28 RBIs in 66 games.

RHP Jake Peavy (1-3, 3.76 ERA) makes his fifth start for the Giants after being acquired on July 26 from Boston along with cash considerations in exchange for LHP Edwin Escobar and RHP Heath Hembree. The Giants were 0-3 in his first three outings but Peavy earned his first win last Wednesday against the White Sox, tossing 7.0 innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out three.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (7-9) gave up two runs on three hits in four innings in Tuesday’s rain-shortened loss to the Cubs. He walked two and struck out four. Vogelsong has received zero runs of support in nine of his 25 starts this season. He slipped to 5-6 with a 5.75 ERA in 17 career games (11 starts) against Chicago.

CF Angel Pagan went 2-for-3 as he snapped an 0-for-11 hitless streak with a single to center in the third inning. He has now hit safely in five straight games against the Cubs, going 8-for-19 in that stretch.