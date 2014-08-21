San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik returned to play Wednesday after dislocating his left pinky finger Sunday. He went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI as he extended his hitting streak to six games. Panik tied a career high with three hits, reaching that mark for the third time this year.

RHP Jake Peavy (2-3) allowed two runs and seven hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter over seven innings for his second straight victory. “When you get staked to a lead I got staked to, you can do what you need to do -- throw a lot of strikes,” said Peavy, who has back-to-back wins coming against Chicago teams (the White Sox and the Cubs). “I told Boch (manager Bruce Bochy) that I wish I could have done a little more. I wanted to get through that seventh and try to go eight.”

RHP Yusmeiro Petit (3-3) gets the call to enter in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday as the Giants and Cubs resume a game from Tuesday that was originally declared a Cubs victory after 4 1/2 innings. Major League Baseball upheld the Giants’ protest, so the game will continue. Petit, who has a 3.89 ERA, will make his 32nd appearance of the season.

RF Hunter Pence went 2-for-5 with a home run as he extended his consecutive-game streak to 347 and his consecutive-start run to 296 games. Both are the longest in the major leagues among active players. His 146 hits on the season are second best in the National League, and he hit safely in his eighth consecutive game.

INF Pablo Sandoval is a Gold Glove candidate with the second-highest fielding percentage (.981) among National League third basemen. The only player with a better mark is Atlanta’s Chris Johnson (.982). Sandoval has committed just six errors in 117 games and hasn’t had a miscue in his past 71 contests. Sandoval went 2-for-4 Wednesday with a double and an RBI.

C Buster Posey sat out Wednesday’s game with a sore left hip but is expected back in the lineup Thursday. Posey, who is hitting .278 with 13 home runs, was replaced by C Andrew Susac. Posey’s soreness flared up Tuesday, according to Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (13-9, 3.86 ERA) makes his 27th start of the season in Thursday’s regularly scheduled game. The two-time All-Star is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA, 24 strikeouts and just one walk in his past three starts. He did not factor into decision in his last start, Friday against the Phillies. He is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA in four career starts at Wrigley Field.