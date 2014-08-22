San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt has been out with a concussion since Aug. 7 and was scheduled to go see a specialist in Pittsburgh this week. There still has been no determination when he might be able to return or even if he’ll be able to return this season. Manager Bruce Bochy, though, expects Belt back this season. “I do, but part of that is hoping for his sake,” he said.

RHP George Kontos was recalled from Triple-A Fresno as the 26th man on the roster for the doubleheader. He did not pitch Thursday and will be sent back down Friday.

2B Joe Panik, who dislocated the pinkie finger on his left hand on Sunday and wasn’t able to start on Tuesday, pinch hit in the sixth inning of the suspended game and went 2-for-2. He was 3-for-5 in Wednesday’s game, making him 5-for-7 since the injury heading into Thursday’s regularly-scheduled game.

C Hector Sanchez suffered a concussion after being hit with a foul tip during a rehab assignment last weekend. It’s his second concussion this season and he has been advised to take three weeks off with no baseball activity.

RHP Tim Hudson is scheduled to start the opener of the Giants’ three-game series in Washington on Friday, so he flew from Chicago to Washington on Thursday afternoon so he wouldn’t have a late arrival like the rest of the team. It’s a good thing. The resumption of the suspended game was delayed nearly two hours.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit took the mound first for the Giants on Thursday and threw two dominant innings in the completion of the suspended game. He struck out the first five batters he faced and then got his last hitter on a soft comebacker.

C Buster Posey sat out Wednesday’s game with a sore right hip -- it was wrongly listed as the left hip initially -- but was back behind the plate for the resumption of the suspended game Thursday. He also started the regularly-scheduled game and caught all 13 innings.