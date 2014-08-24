San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joey Panik, who had a career-high four hits Friday, started on Saturday and was 0-for-4. He is now hitting .307 after getting called up to the majors just over two months ago.

Ryan Vogelsong will start the series finale Sunday in Washington. He is 1-2 with an ERA of 6.39 in eight career games against Washington. He was hit hard by the Nationals at home on June 9 and gave up a season-high six runs on nine hits in six innings in a 9-2 loss.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit retired all 13 batters that he faced out of the bullpen on Saturday. He has not allowed a hit in the last 12 1/3 innings he has pitched. “What a job he did,” said manager Bruce Bochy after Saturday’s 6-2 loss.

OF Angel Pagan was in the starting lineup Saturday after he complained of left calf tightness in Friday’s game, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Pagan started Friday and had two hits but was taken out as a precaution in the ninth inning Friday. “He’s fine,” Bochy said before Saturday’s game. Pagan batted leadoff and played center and was 1-for-4.

RHP RHP Tim Lincecum, who has struggled in his career against the Nationals, got the start on Saturday in Washington. And again he had a rocky outing in Washington, as he gave up six runs, four earned, before he was lifted with two outs in the third. He has lost his last four starts in Washington and has a lifetime ERA of 6.41 in Washington. “He was just off. He was out of sync,” said manager Bruce Bochy. “He had a tough go today; just a tough outing for him.” Bochy said he and his staff will talk about Lincecum’s status in the rotati

3B Pablo Sandoval had three hits, all coming in his last three at bats. But he also made a throwing error that allowed a run to score in Saturday’s 6-2 loss.