San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik appears to have found a home with the Giants. After having established himself as the everyday second baseman, Panik was elevated to No. 2 in the batting order Thursday in a move Giants manager Bruce Bochy indicated could become permanent. Bochy said he prefers a traditional, hit-behind-the-runners type of hitter slotted second in his lineup, and Panik brings that kind of ability to the plate. The left-handed batter hits lefties well (.375 this season) and also has been tough in the clutch, going 9-for-his-last-24 (.375) with runners in scoring position.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong earned a little longer leash from manager Bruce Bochy on Friday. Bochy pulled Vogelsong with a lead in the sixth inning in his last start, only to watch the San Francisco bullpen give up 11 runs in a 14-6 loss to the Washington Nationals. Vogelsong bit his tongue when asked to comment on the early hook after the game. He pitched well of late against Friday’s opponent, the Milwaukee Brewers. He beat them 7-4 earlier this season in Milwaukee, and got the win in a 4-2 victory the only time he’s faced them in San Francisco in 2011. Overall, he is 3-3 against the Brewers with a 5.48 ERA.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit set a major league record for consecutive retired batters Thursday when he set down the first eight Colorado Rockies he faced in a 4-1 win. Petit entered the game having retired the last 38 batters he’d faced, a stretch that began in a start on July 22 and continued through six relief appearances. The 46 in a row bettered by one the previous mark, which had been set in 2009 by LHP Mark Buehrle, who was with the Chicago White Sox at the time. Petit allowed only one run in six innings, solidifying his spot in the new Giants starting rotation that was reworked earlier in the week when RHP Tim Lincecum was demoted.

RF Hunter Pence must have thought something was wrong when he glanced at the Giants’ batting order Thursday and he wasn’t slotted first or second. First off, Pence plays every day, so he knew his name would be in the lineup somewhere. And he hadn’t been slotted anywhere but first or second since April 19. But it was no mistake. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he prefers Pence in the middle of the order, and plans to keep him there as long as 2B Joe Panik demonstrates he can handle the No. 2 slot. Pence responded to his new role with a single and his 59th RBI of the season in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

SS Brandon Crawford admitted before Thursday’s game that a sore right (throwing arm) shoulder has led to an increase in throwing errors. While the injury is not considered serious, Crawford was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive day Thursday. Crawford has been in a slump both offensively and defensively. Crawford has only 11 hits in his last 67 at-bats (.164 average) and began the day Thursday tied for the National League lead in errors among shortstops with 20.