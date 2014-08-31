San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Peavy has never pitched a no-hitter. Heck, he’d never taken a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his major-league career before Saturday night, when he was five outs from history before Milwaukee Brewers 1B Mark Reynolds denied him with a broken-bat single. He didn’t get the no-hitter, but it was a milestone night for Peavy nonetheless. He became the fifth active pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts, joining LHP C.C Sabathia, RHP A.J. Burnett, RHP Bartolo Colon and teammate RHP Tim Hudson.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit got a call from the Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, asking if he would be willing to donate his game-worn cap from Thursday’s game to go on display in Cooperstown. Of course, he said yes. When Petit retired the first eight batters he faced Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, he ran his streak of consecutive batters retired to 46, a major-league record.

LF/1B Michael Morse started at first base for the second consecutive game Saturday, which was unusual for the Giants this month. You see, five different Giants -- Morse, 1B Adam Duvall, 1B Travis Ishikawa, C/1B Buster Posey and 1B Brandon Belt -- have made at least five starts at first base in August, the first time that’s happened at the position since 1914. In fact, only two other times have teams started five different players at least five games at the same position -- any position -- since then, and both times it was left field (the St. Louis Cardinals in 1932 and Montreal Expos in 1971).

RF Hunter Pence contributed a single and run scored to the San Francisco Giants’ 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. For Pence, the hit allowed him to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, the top current run in the National League. Pence, who hasn’t skipped a beat since moving from second to fifth in the Giants’ lineup this week, is hitting .362 (17-for-47) during the streak.

LHP Madison Bumgarner has a chance to record a career first Sunday in his start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bumgarner needs eight strikeouts to reach 200 in a season for the first time in his career. The All-Star got 13 closer to the milestone in his last start, a one-hit shutout Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Bumgarner has gone 3-2 with a fine 1.67 in seven career starts against the Brewers.