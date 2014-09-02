San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Chris Dominguez had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno and is set to make his major league debut. Dominguez, 27, hit .274 in 131 games for Fresno with 23 doubles, 21 home runs, 85 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He became the first player in Fresno history to record at least 20 doubles, 20 stolen bases and 80 RBIs in a single season. Dominguez’s 21 stolen bases were a career high, eclipsing his previous best of 14 with low Class A Augusta in 2010. The 21 homers matched his career high, also set with Augusta in 2010. Dominguez played five positions with Fresno this season -- first base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field.

RHP Hunter Strickland was recalled from Double-A Richmond and pitched a scoreless eighth in his major league debut. He underwent Tommy John surgery June 4, 2013, but began pitching this season on May 20. In three games for high Class A San Jose, Strickland went 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He pitched in 38 games at Richmond, where he went 1-1 with 11 saves and a 2.02 ERA with 48 strikeouts and four walks in 35 2/3 innings. Strickland, 25, began his career in the Boston organization. The Giants claimed him off waivers from Pittsburgh on April 2, 2013.

INF Ehire Adrianza (right hamstring strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 25. In 53 games with the Giants this season, the switch-hitting Adrianza hit .237 (29-for-97) with six doubles and five RBIs.

C Hector Sanchez (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1. He was placed on seven-day concussion disabled list July 26 and transferred to the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10. In 66 games with the Giants this season, the switch-hitting Sanchez hit .196 (32-for-163) with eight doubles, three homers and 28 RBIs.

OF Juan Perez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, the sixth time he was called up this season. Perez, who pinch-ran and scored in the ninth, is hitting .175 (11-for-63) this season with the Giants in 44 games, including 14 starts -- seven in center field and seven in left field. At Fresno, Perez hit .316 (56-for-177) in 48 games with 13 doubles, seven homers and 25 RBIs.

LHP Mike Kickham was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, where he went 8-8 with a 4.43 ERA in 27 games, all starts. He gave up 171 hits in 148 1/3 innings with 64 walks, the fifth most in the Pacific Coast League, and a career-high 131 strikeouts. Kickham made his major league debut last season and went 0-3 with a 10.16 ERA in 12 games (three starts) for the Giants.

RHP Tim Hudson gave up six runs, five earned, in five-plus innings and was not involved in the decision. A 214-game winner in his career, Hudson is winless at Coors Field, where he is 0-2 with a 7.29 ERA in eight starts. Hudson allowed five or more earned runs in a game for the fourth time this season.

C Guillermo Quiroz had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno. In 69 games there, Quiroz hit .267 with 13 doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs. He hit .353 (18-for-51) against left-handed pitchers and .243 (46-for-189) against right-handers. In 43 games with the Giants last year, including 19 starts, Quiroz hit .186 (16-for-86) with seven doubles, one homer and six RBIs. He entered Monday’s game in the ninth but did not bat.

RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a three-run homer in the first inning. During the streak, Pence is hitting .393 (22-for-56) with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 14 RBI and 15 runs. In 17 games against the Rockies this season, Pence is hitting .421 (24-for-57) with five doubles, four homers, nine RBIs and 14 runs. He has a hit in 13 consecutive games against Colorado, including eight multi-hit games.