San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Peavy picked up the win on Friday in unusual fashion. He lasted six innings and did not give up an earned run despite a long rain delay. Peavy, who is 4-4 since being acquired from Boston on July 26, pitched three innings after the game was delayed two hours and 42 minutes by rain. He struck out three and walked none but his streak of going seven or more innings in four straight outings was snapped. “He was so adamant that he was good to go,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think it would have crushed him not to go back out there.”

LF Gregor Blanco had his long errorless streak extended by a scoring change, then it ended once again. Blanco was charged with an error at Colorado on Wednesday while trying to catch Ben Paulsen’s foul ball. With the error subtracted, Blanco entered the game with 306 consecutive errorless games, longest among National League outfielders. It was snapped Friday when he misplayed Bryan Holaday’s fly ball in the fifth. Blanco had a good night at the plate with two extra-base hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a third-inning single. It’s the longest streak for the Giants this season and the longest active streak in the majors. Pence also reached on an error and struck out twice while going 1-for-4 with a walk. He’s batting .377 with 17 runs scored, three home runs and 15 RBIs during the streak.

3B Pablo Sandoval hit a solo home run and drove in another run on Friday. His 16 home runs are the most since he had 23 in 2011. In eight career regular and postseason games against Detroit, Sandoval has four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs.

LHP Madison Bumgarner has won his last three starts and tries to extend that streak against David Price and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Bumgarner, who ranks second in the National League with 16 wins, needs one strikeout to reach 200 strikeouts for the first time in his career. He recorded 56 strikeouts in his six August starts, including seven against Milwaukee on Aug. 31, while he earned NL Pitcher of the Month honors. In his only career appearance against Detroit, he held the Tigers to one run in 7 1/3 innings but got a no-decision.