San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Susac had a two-run double in the first inning on Saturday. He has 17 RBIs in 22 games and eight in his last four games. “He seems to enjoy it,” first-string catcher Buster Posey said. “He enjoys the big games and the big moments. He’s done a really nice job for us.”

RHP Tim Hudson starts Sunday night’s game against Detroit, which means the bullpen must be ready to pitch multiple innings. Manager Bruce Bochy has not allowed the 39-year-old to throw more than 96 pitches since the beginning of August. He got a no-decision in his last start despite giving up five earned runs in five innings at Colorado. Hudson has enjoyed success against the Tigers over the years -- he’s 9-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 14 starts and 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA in five outings at Comerica Park.

RHP Tim Lincecum pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning Friday in an 8-2 victory over Detroit. Manager Bruce Bochy hopes that is a springboard for a September turnaround after Lincecum gave up 28 earned runs in his previous 26 2/3 innings while losing his starting spot. “Hopefully, it gave him some confidence,” Bochy said. “He’s pretty excited. It was one inning in a six-run game, but he was all smiles.” Bochy did not rule out using Lincecum as a starter at some point this month.

RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 18 games with singles in his first two plate appearances on Saturday. It’s the longest streak for the Giants this season and the longest active streak in the majors. He is hitting .384 with 18 runs scored, three home runs and 15 RBI during the streak.

LHP Madison Bumgarner tied the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the major-league lead in victories on Saturday, collecting his 17th win despite not striking out a batter for the first time in his career (145 starts). He recorded 56 strikeouts in his six August starts while earning National League Pitcher of the Month honors. Bumgarner allowed a two-run homer to Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in the first inning and gave up 10 hits in six innings. He became the first Giants pitcher to not allow a walk or record a strikeout over at least six innings since Kirk Rueter against San Diego in 2003.

SS Brandon Crawford was not in the starting lineup on Saturday but entered the ninth as a defensive replacement. Crawford, who had three hits on Friday, has been nursing shoulder and hip injuries. “We’re trying to keep him somewhat fresh down the stretch,” manager Bruce Bochy. Matt Duffy started in his place and went hitless in four at-bats.