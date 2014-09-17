San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Tim Hudson, scheduled to start Friday against San Diego, is dealing with a sore hip, but manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Hudson to pitch through it as he has recently. “Until I‘m told otherwise, he’s fine,” Bochy said. “It’s acted up a little bit, but he said last start he didn’t think it was affecting him. This stage of the game, there are usually a couple of things going on with all these guys. It’s September, and you grind every season.” Hudson gave up 14 runs in his past 12 innings over three starts, including six runs and eight hits in one inning of a 17-0 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

RHP Jake Peavy made his seventh consecutive quality start in a 2-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday, giving up one run in 7 2/3 innings. He is 6-1 with a 1.13 ERA in his last seven games, and he is 6-4 with a 2.16 ERA in 10 games since joining the Giants from Boston on July 25. “You want to give the team a chance to win,” Peavy said. “I feel blessed to feel healthy and go out there and be a contributing factor to a team that is fighting for our lives every day.”

CF Angel Pagan did not play for the second consecutive game due to back stiffness, and manager Bruce Bochy called Pagan’s availability a day-to-day situation.“We’ll continue to evaluate him, but right now he’s not able to play,” Bochy said. “If he’s ready to play tomorrow, he’ll go tomorrow. We’re down to (11 remaining) games right how. I don’t think there is any point in resting a guy is he is ready to play. These back things, they are so unpredictable. He’ll just continue to get treatment.”

C Buster Posey had two hits including a home run off Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter in a 2-1 victory Tuesday. He is 11-for-18 with three homers and eight RBI in the career matchup. Posey had no explanation. “Who knows?” Posey said. “It’s just one of those baseball oddities, I guess.”

SS Brandon Crawford drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. He also made a rally-killing defensive play in the ninth when he ranged behind second base to field 1B Mark Trumbo’s grounder up the middle and made a throw across his body to nip Trumbo. “I was playing him to pull, but he hit in into the ground a little and I knew I had a chance,” Crawford said. “Fortunately, I was able to get there.”