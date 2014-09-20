San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt was 0-for-3 Friday in his first start since Aug. 6. He had missed 49 of the last 54 games due to a concussion and post-concussion problems -- two separate trips to the disabled list. He was originally out July 19-Aug. 1 after getting hit in the face with a ball during batting practice in Miami. After playing in five games Aug. 2-6, he returned to the disabled list Aug. 7 when the symptoms returned.

2B Joe Panik had two of the Giants three hits Friday night -- and both hits allowed by Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne over seven innings. He entered the game having gone 2-for-11 in his last three games.

RHP Tim Hudson allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings in a losing outing at Petco Park on Friday night. Hudson is 0-3 with a 10.47 ERA over 16 1/3 innings in his four September starts. He has allowed 20 runs (18 earned) on 30 hits. Ten of those runs were scored in a span of 5 1/3 innings in his last two starts.

LF Michael Morse entered the game in the sixth inning Friday as a pinch-hitter and stayed to play left for three innings, striking out in both at-bats. Morse had missed the past 15 games with a left oblique strain that he suffered while taking batting practice on Sept. 1.

RHP Tim Lincecum struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief Friday night. But there’s a bigger question. How many pitchers have face a team in relief after no-hitting them in the same season? At least one. Lincecum threw his second no-hitter against the Padres in less than a calendar year on June 25.