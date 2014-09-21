FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
September 22, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yusmeiro Petit fell to 1-5 lifetime against the Padres with a 4.54 ERA in 12 career games (five starts against the Padres). When Petit walked rival RHP Andrew Cashner in the third, it ended a streak of 70 straight hitters without allowing a three-ball count. Petit had five three-ball counts against the Padres, including three walks (one intentional).

LF Michael Morse aggravated the oblique strain Friday night that had sidelined him since Sept. 1. Morse entered the game as a pinch-hitter and struck out in two at-bats. He also played in left before being forced to leave when the oblique pain returns.

CF Angel Pagan aggravated his lower back strain Friday and will likely miss the Dodgers series Monday-Wednesday in Los Angeles.

CF Angel Pagan aggravated his lower back strain Friday and will likely miss the Dodgers series Monday-Wednesday in Los Angeles.

CF Angel Pagan also reinjured himself Friday night. He aggravated his lower back strain that had sidelined him the previous three games and will likely miss the Dodgers series Monday-Wednesday .

-C Buster Posey was the only Giant to get a hit off Padres RHP Andrew Cashner through the first eight innings. And he had two. Posey is hitting .326 (15-for-46) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in 13 games against the Padres this season. Posey is batting .361 (13-for-36) in his last 10 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
