San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Hunter Strickland struck out two in a perfect 13th inning to record his first major league save. The Giants’ save leaders, RHPs Santiago Casilla and Sergio Romo, both pitched earlier in the game. Through seven major league appearances (5 2/3 innings), Strickland has yet to allow a run or a walk.

2B Joe Panik went 3-for-5 in Monday’s victory over the Dodgers. It was Panik’s eighth game this season with at least three hits.

RHP Jake Peavy gave up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in seven innings, but he didn’t figure into the decision. Still, he was a catalyst for San Francisco’s 5-2, 13-inning victory, which pulled the Giants within 3 1/2 games of the National League West-leading Dodgers.

CF Gregor Blanco led off the game with a home run Monday in the Giants’ win over the Dodgers. He also added a two-run double in the 13th inning. Blanco has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games. He is batting .299 with three home runs, eight doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs since Aug. 24.

OF/1B Michael Morse (left oblique strain) sat out for the 17th time in the Giants’ past 18 games. Morse returned to San Francisco to have an MRI exam Monday, but manager Bruce Bochy said he did not know the results of it. Morse played two innings and aggravated the injury in Friday’s loss to the San Diego Padres. He is unlikely to appear in the three-game series at Los Angeles.

CF Angel Pagan missed his third consecutive game due to tightness in his back. Pagan played Friday against the San Diego Padres, but he left the game in the sixth inning after going 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base.