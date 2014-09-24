San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Brandon Belt had a tough night, striking out in all three of his plate appearances. Belt hasn’t been able to muster much during the Giants’ road trip, going 2-for-16. He has started four games since being activated Sept. 15 from the disabled list after suffering a concussion.

CF Angel Pagan bowed to the inevitable and will have season-ending surgery to repair a bulging disk in his back. Pagan, 33, will have the procedure performed by Dr. Robert Watkins on Thursday in Los Angeles. The estimated recovery time is three months, giving Pagan time to complete his rehabilitation and be ready for the opening of spring training in February.

3B Pablo Sandoval has been a major funk, but manager Bruce Bochy said he isn’t considering moving him out of the cleanup spot. Sandoval was 11-for-59 (.186) with one home run and five RBIs in his previous 16 games. “It’s not like I’ve got anybody that’s hot,” Bochy said. “Still like his presence there. Pablo, we’re trying to make a couple of adjustments today and see if we can get him going.” Overall, Sandoval was batting .277 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs entering Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers. Sandoval went 1-for-4 in the loss.

C Buster Posey has had a quiet series, but the All-Star performer went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s setback to Los Angeles. Posey has recorded a hit in six straight games against the Dodgers.

LHP Madison Bumgarner, who had beaten the Dodgers in three of his previous four starts this season, shook off a shaky first inning, when he gave up two home runs (three overall), including 2B Justin Turner’s to lead off the game. However, Bumgarner finished on the short end of a 4-2 defeat by the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Bumgarner was at the center of much of the action in the sometimes-heated contest. He also initiated an incident in which both teams emptied their benches in the first after plunking Dodger CF Yasiel Puig with a pitch. Bumgarner (18-10), who provided the sole production of the Giants’ scoring with a two-run homer, gave up four runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out five and also didn’t walk a batter.