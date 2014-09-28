San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

CF Gary Brown recorded his first major league hit Saturday, a drag bunt in the third inning of the Giants’ 3-1 win. Brown recorded a second infield hit, a blooper over the mound, to start the Giants’ two-run eighth inning. Brown batted leadoff in the win.

RHP Chris Heston will make his first major league start Sunday when the Giants finish the regular season against the San Diego Padres. Since the game will have no bearing on his team’s playoff positioning -- the Giants will play Wednesday’s wild-card game on the road -- manager Bruce Bochy is opting to rest his rotation regulars on the eve of the postseason. Heston will benefit from the decision. He was one of the best starters in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League this season, going 12-9 with a 3.38 ERA. He ranked second in the league in both wins and ERA. Heston has faced four batters in relief in the majors, retiring them all and striking out two.

RHP Jake Peavy faced the team that drafted him in 1999, the San Diego Padres, for the first time in his career Saturday. He didn’t get a win, but he did contribute to the Giants’ 3-1 victory with five strong innings. Peavy, who is in line to start Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series next Friday should the Giants survive the wild-card game Wednesday, was limited to 92 pitches. He was pulled after five innings with the score tied 1-1.

RHP Matt Cain underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle to remove a bone spur. Cain was already rehabbing surgery he had on his right elbow. Neither surgery is expected to keep the veteran from being fully healthy for the start of training camp in February.

RF Hunter Pence did not start Saturday’s 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres, thus ending his streak of 331 consecutive starts that had been the best in baseball and fifth-longest in Giants history. Pence did get into the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. That allowed him to play in a 382nd consecutive game, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

C/1B Buster Posey did not play for a second consecutive game Saturday, but Giants manager Bruce Bochy warned not to read too much into it. Bochy said Posey is fully healthy despite having to be pulled from Thursday’s game with a sore back. The manager said Posey would be his starting catcher in the regular-season finale Sunday.

SS Brandon Crawford ran his RBI total to 69 with a two-run, game-winning single in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres. Crawford’s hit improved his batting average with two outs and runners in scoring position this season to .356 (21-for-59). Crawford has driven in 11 runs in his last 14 games.