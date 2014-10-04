San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Hunter Strickland came out of the bullpen with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth with the Giants leading 2-0. He faced Washington SS Ian Desmond and struck him out to end the inning, but gave up solo homers in the seventh to LF Bryce Harper and 2b Asdrubal Cabrera before Strickland was lifted.

1B Brandon Belt had two hits and an RBI in Game 1 on Friday. He hit .243 with 12 homers this season.

2B Joe Panik, a rookie in his first NLDS game, drove in a run and had two hits, including a triple. He had three hits Wednesday against the Pirates in the wild card game. “It gets a little louder and stuff,” Panik said of the postseason atmosphere. “When it comes down to it, it is the same game. All the work in the offseason comes down to this point.” Panik had an RBI single in the third inning against starter Stephen Strasburg to make it 1-0 and Brandon Belt had an RBI single in the fourth to give the Giants a 2-0 edge. Panik led off the top of the seventh with a triple to center and scored on a single by catcher Buster Posey off reliever Craig Stammen for a 3-0 advantage. “He is confident and extremely consistent,” Posey said of Panik, who was called up from the minors in mid-June. He is the first Giants player to get five hits in his first two postseason games. “He is so calm,” Pablo Sandoval, the Giants third baseman, said of Panik.

LHP Javier Lopez, a veteran reliever, came on the sixth with two on and two outs to face Adam LaRoche. Lopez gave up a walk and was replaced by Hunter Strickland. Lopez went to Robinson High in Fairfax, Va., and played at the University of Virginia.

RHP Jake Peavy started for the Giants on Friday at Nationals Park and allowed just one hit and no runs in the first five innings. The first hit was an infield single by left fielder Bryce Harper to lead off the fifth. He got his first postseason career win as he allowed just two hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings. “He did a nice job of keeping the ball down,” catcher Buster Posey said of Peavy. “He made some quality pitches to get good hitters. He is a very smart pitcher. He knows when not to give in. He made some really tough pitches early in the game.” After five losses it was the first career postseason win for Peavy, who has become friends with San Diego area neighbor Stephen Strasburg of the Nationals. Said Peavy: “You know, any time you win in the postseason, it is sweet. So it was a nice victory.”