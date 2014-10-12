San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Gary Brown was reassigned to the minor leagues. He had three hits in seven at-bats during the regular season and was 0-for-1 in the National League Division Series.

RHP Jake Peavy, who got the NLDS off to a flying start for San Francisco, will get the call in Game 2 of the NLCS. Peavy worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings on Oct. 3 at Washington, earning a 3-2 win. That was his first postseason win in six outings, in which he’s been battered around for a 7.39 earned-run average. Peavy had a no-decision in Game 3 of last year’s World Series, when he pitched for Boston against St. Louis.

LF Travis Ishikawa singled twice, knocking home the game’s first run in the second with a blooper over third, and made a nice sliding catch to deny Yadier Molina a single in the fourth. It was his first multi-hit game in the postseason. Ishikawa, who started the year as Pittsburgh’s first baseman, was just 4-of-23 in 15 postseason games prior to Saturday night.

OF Michael Morse (left oblique) was activated for the NLCS, although he didn’t start Game 1. Morse’s addition automatically strengthens a Giants bench that was woefully weak in the NLDS, giving it a power bat. The former minor league shortstop finished with 16 homers and 61 RBIs, although he managed only three homers and 20 RBIs after June 5.

3B Pablo Sandoval collected three hits and a walk in five plate appearances, doubling to start a two-run second inning. Sandoval has 10 multi-hit playoff games, the most in the franchise’s existence in San Francisco, and has three three-hit playoff games in his career. His double was the eighth in his postseason career, a franchise record.