San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Tim Hudson made his first National League Championship Series start Tuesday and got a present: a four-run, first-inning cushion. He couldn’t turn it into a victory, however, allowing the Cardinals to tie the game 4-4 before leaving with two outs in the sixth inning. The Giants went on to win the game 5-4 in 10 innings. Hudson did not get the win, but he did get a hit, snapping an 0-for-42 hitless streak.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong has one goal Wednesday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series: repeat history. Vogelsong has been brilliant in all five of his career playoff starts, two of which came against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012. In the latter two outings, Vogelsong posted identical numbers -- one run on four hits in seven innings -- in a pair of wins, both of which came with the Giants one game down in the best-of-seven series. Vogelsong has not allowed more than one run in any of his five playoff starts.

LF/1B Travis Ishikawa belted a three-run double off the right field wall in the Giants’ win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. It was the first three-RBI double in Giants postseason history. There have been only 11 three-run doubles in National League Championship Series history.

RF Hunter Pence has reached base safely in his last 11 postseason games after contributing an RBI double to the Giants’ win Tuesday. Pence has a .333 on-base percentage during his streak, which includes four doubles.

3B Pablo Sandoval contributed a single to a four-run first inning in the Giants’ win Tuesday. It extended his streak of having reached base at least once to 21 consecutive postseason games, tying OF Barry Bonds’ franchise record. The streak is the longest among active players and the ninth-longest in major league history.