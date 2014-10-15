FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 16, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tim Hudson made his first National League Championship Series start Tuesday and got a present: a four-run, first-inning cushion. He couldn’t turn it into a victory, however, allowing the Cardinals to tie the game 4-4 before leaving with two outs in the sixth inning. The Giants went on to win the game 5-4 in 10 innings. Hudson did not get the win, but he did get a hit, snapping an 0-for-42 hitless streak.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong has one goal Wednesday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series: repeat history. Vogelsong has been brilliant in all five of his career playoff starts, two of which came against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012. In the latter two outings, Vogelsong posted identical numbers -- one run on four hits in seven innings -- in a pair of wins, both of which came with the Giants one game down in the best-of-seven series. Vogelsong has not allowed more than one run in any of his five playoff starts.

LF/1B Travis Ishikawa belted a three-run double off the right field wall in the Giants’ win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. It was the first three-RBI double in Giants postseason history. There have been only 11 three-run doubles in National League Championship Series history.

RF Hunter Pence has reached base safely in his last 11 postseason games after contributing an RBI double to the Giants’ win Tuesday. Pence has a .333 on-base percentage during his streak, which includes four doubles.

3B Pablo Sandoval contributed a single to a four-run first inning in the Giants’ win Tuesday. It extended his streak of having reached base at least once to 21 consecutive postseason games, tying OF Barry Bonds’ franchise record. The streak is the longest among active players and the ninth-longest in major league history.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.