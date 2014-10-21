San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Michael Morse will be the Giants’ designated hitter for Game 1 of the World Series. He went 2-for-4 with a pinch-hit home run in the NL Championship Series. Morse was left off the roster for the NL wild-card game and NL Division Series due to a left oblique strain. The injury limited him to one game in September.

RHP Tim Lincecum, a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, has not pitched since Sept. 28 and has not started since Aug. 23. However, manager Bruce Bochy said Lincecum had a good bullpen session Sunday. “We need to have him ready because you don’t know what’s going to happen in the game,” Bochy said. “He’s ready to go and he’s healthy. It’s an old adage, all hands on deck, and he’s one of them. If it’s the right spot, he’ll be out there.” Lincecum went 12-9 this season with a 4.47 ERA in 33 games, including 26 starts.