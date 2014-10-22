San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Hunter Strickland, who made only one appearance in the NL Championship Series and gave up a home run in 1 1/3 innings against the Cardinals, pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Game 1 of the World Series, striking out two. While he picked up a save and a victory in relief against the Nationals in the NL Division Series, Strickland had an 8.31 ERA in four postseason appearances entering the World Series.

RHP Jake Peavy earned a World Series ring with the Red Sox last year. The right-hander will try to move closer to another championship when he starts Wednesday in Game 2 of the World Series for the Giants against the Royals. Peavy was 1-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts for the Red Sox this year before the Giants acquired him in a July 26 trade. He turned his season around with San Francisco, going 6-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 12 starts.

CF Gregor Blanco reached base three times -- a single and two walks -- scored two runs and drove in a run in Game 1 of the World Series. Blanco, a former Royal, hit just .159 in his previous 10 postseason games this year.

RF Hunter Pence entered the game 0-for-11 off Royals RHP James Shields, but he homered in the first inning and doubled in the fourth off him. Pence hit only .165 in September, including going 4-for-54 (.074) in the final 15 games. He had one hit in his final 28 at-bats. “I know the second half my swing didn’t feel that good,” Pence said, “but right now I feel all right.”

3B Pablo Sandoval doubled, singled and drove two runs in Game 1 of the World Series. He collected his 11th postseason double, extending his club record. Sandoval has five multiple-hit games in 11 postseason games this year. He has reached base safely in a franchise-record 24 consecutive playoff games. “We got the win. That is the most important thing,” Sandoval said. “We got the hits we needed. The pitchers did a great job. We took advantage of things that were there.”

LHP Madison Bumgarner is 3-0 in World Series play following Tuesday’s Game 1 win over the Royals, in which he gave up one run and three hits over seven innings. He topped the Rangers in 2010, holding them to three hits and no runs over eight innings; then defeated the Tigers in 2012, limiting them to two hits and no runs over seven innings. “It was just about going out and making pitches and executing,” he said. “I know that’s a boring answer, but for me, that’s all it is. I just concentrate on moving the ball around, getting ahead and getting outs and getting us back in the dugout.” Bumgarner’s major-league-record postseason road scoreless streak was snapped at 32 1/3 innings in the seventh when catcher Salvador Perez homered into the Royals’ bullpen.