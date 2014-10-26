San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Vogelsong was a step from pitching three shutout innings in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Instead, he was barely beaten to first base on Eric Hosmer’s grounder to Giants first baseman Brandon Belt. So rather than finishing the inning with a 1-0 lead, Vogelsong went on to allow a walk, two more hits and a total of four runs in the Royals’ big inning. Vogelsong got pulled before he could get a third out.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit pitched three innings of shutout relief in Saturday’s win over the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of the World Series. It was his third consecutive brilliant relief stint of the postseason. He shut out the Washington Nationals on one hit for six innings in the National League Division Series, then blanked the St. Louis Cardinals on one hit in three innings in the NLCS. Petit was the winning pitcher Saturday.

RF Hunter Pence improved his batting average in the World Series to .467 with three hits, including a double, in Saturday’s win. Overall, Pence has hit safely in 12 of the Giants’ 14 postseason games this month, batting .315 with a home run, five doubles, eight RBIs and 10 runs during that stretch. Pence had two of the Giants’ 13 singles in the game, the most by any team in one World Series game since 2001.

3B Pablo Sandoval had two hits and two RBIs in the Giants’ Game 4 win Saturday night. The switch-hitter now has three doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and five runs in nine career World Series games. He has hit safely in seven of the games, compiling a .378 average.

LHP Madison Bumgarner had hoped to be pitching for the World Series championship in front of his home fans Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series. Instead, the best he can do is give the Giants a 3-2 lead to take with them to Kansas City. Bumgarner pitched brilliantly in Game 1 in Kansas City on Tuesday in the Giants’ 7-1 win. His goal Sunday: Win and save enough energy to pitch in relief in Games 6 and 7 in Kansas City.

LHP Madison Bumgarner hoped to be pitching for the World Series championship in front of his home fans Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series. Instead, the best he can do is give the Giants a 3-2 lead to take with them to Kansas City. Bumgarner pitched brilliantly in Game 1 in Kansas City on Tuesday in the Giants’ 7-1 win. His goal Sunday: Win and save enough energy to pitch in relief in Games 6 and 7 in Kansas City.