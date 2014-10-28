FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
October 29, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Hunter Pence leads World Series hitters with a .474 average, a .737 slugging percentage and five RBIs. “He is funky with his swing,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He has just a very unique swing, but his hand-eye coordination is phenomenal. His ability to hit pitches that aren’t strikes is way above average, and he puts the bat head on the ball. He’s tremendously strong and has got really good hands. You sure wouldn’t teach anybody his swing. Every time he walks up, I‘m just hoping we can get him out and he can go sit down for another eight guys. He’s a threat.”

