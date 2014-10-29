San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Hunter Strickland yielded a home run to 3B Mike Moustakas in the seventh inning. It the sixth home run he allowed in this postseason, a major league record for a reliever. The Brewers’ Chris Naverson previously held the record, giving up five in the 2011 playoffs. Strickland has pitched just 8 1/3 innings in the playoffs, compiling a 7.56 ERA.

RHP Tim Hudson will draw the starting assignment for the Giants in Game 7 of the World Series against the Royals. Hudson was the losing pitcher in Game 3 at San Francisco, yielding three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two as the Royals won 3-2 Friday. “I feel very calm about the task at hand,” Hudson said. “I’ve waited a long time for this.”

RHP Jake Peavy was charged with five runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings while taking the loss in Game 6 of the World Series. “It just wasn’t my night,” he said. “We got the ball hit how we wanted it to be hit. You don’t know what you would go back and do differently.” Peavy dropped to 1-7 with a 7.28 ERA at Kauffman Stadium, the highest ERA for any pitcher with at least 40 innings pitched there. In his postseason career, he is 1-5 with a 7.98 ERA.

RF Hunter Pence, who doubled in the second inning, is hitting .435, tops among World Series hitters. He reached base in a 19th consecutive World Series game. Pence hit safely in 14 of the Giants’ 16 postseason games so far this year, and he drew a walk in each of the other two games. He is hitting .323/.400/.468 in the playoffs this year.

3B Pablo Sandoval singled in the eighth inning, his team-high 23rd hit in postseason play. He is just one shy of his own franchise record, set in 2012. He is two shy of the single-postseason record held by Marquis Grissom, 1995; Darin Erstad, 2002; and David Freese, 2011.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will be in the bullpen Wednesday for Game 7 of the World Series, not starting. He threw 117 pitches in a complete-game shutout Sunday, his second win over the Royals in the World Series. Bumgarner is 4-1 with a 1.13 ERA in six playoff starts. “The guy is human,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “You can’t push him that much. He’s going on two days’ rest. He’ll be available if we need him, but to start him, I think that’s asking too much. I have a good pitcher (Tim Hudson) going tomorrow, who has done a great job for us.”