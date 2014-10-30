FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#Intel
October 30, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeremy Affeldt extended his scoreless outing streak to 22 in postseason play with 2 1/3 shutout innings in Game 7 of the World Series, and he was the winning pitching in the Giants’ 3-2 victory over the Royals. Only Mariano Rivera, 23, has a longer postseason streak. “I knew I’d be in until I wasn’t effective anymore,” Affeldt said. “I knew there were a lot of lefty-lefty matchups, but I didn’t know I’d be in there 2 1/3.”

RHP Tim Hudson lasted just 1 2/3 innings, permitting two runs on three hits and a walk. It was the shortest Game 7 World Series start since Bob Turley was yanked after just one inning for the Yankees in 1960. At 39 years, 107 days, Hudson became the oldest Game 7 starting pitcher.

DH Michael Morse drove in a second-inning run with a sacrifice fly and the go-ahead run with a fourth-inning single. “I told myself to be ready because it might come down to me,” Morse said. “And I just kept believing that.”

RF Hunter Pence hit .444 (12-for-27) in the World Series with three doubles, a home run, five RBIs and seven runs. He has a .390 career average (16-for-41) in the World Series.

3B Pablo Sandoval went 3-for-3 with a double and a hit-by-pitch. In a dozen World Series games, he has a .426 average (20-for-47). Among players with at least 40 World Series at-bats, only David Ortiz, .455, and Bobby Brown, .439, have a higher average. His 26 hits this month established a major league record for a single postseason.

LHP Madison Bumgarner worked five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits Wednesday night to log a save in the Giants’ 3-2, championship-clinching victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 of the World Series.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
