RHP Erik Cordier (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

1B Travis Ishikawa (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 30. He might be able to return in April.

RF Hunter Pence (broken left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in mid-April.