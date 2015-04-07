San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) will not pitch in the season-opening Arizona series, manager Bruce Bochy said, but he should be ready start at some point during the weekend series in San Diego. “We’ll plug him in when we think he is ready,” Bochy said. “He’s doing a lot better. I just don’t want to throw him out there with tightness in his back, so my guess is he’ll be ready to go in five, six days.” Peavy gave up 13 runs, 11 earned, in 6 2/3 innings in his final two spring training starts.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is schedule to start Tuesday in place of RHP Jake Peavy (back soreness), manager Bruce Bochy said. Vogelsong lost the final spot in the rotation to RHP Tim Lincecum, but he has made 110 career starts for the Giants, going 39-38 with a 3.79 ERA. He won 13 games in 2011 and 14 in 2012. He was 8-13 with a 4.00 ERA in the rotation last year.

RHP Matt Cain underwent an MRI exam Monday after feeling tenderness in his right forearm a day after making his final preseason appearance Friday, manager Bruce Bochy said. The ailment might knock Cain out of his scheduled Wednesday start. “I think it is iffy,” Bochy said. “There has to be some concern. There has been some tightness.” Cain had surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow last Aug. 11.

RHP Tim Lincecum is an option to start Wednesday in place of RHP Matt Cain (forearm), manager Bruce Bochy said. Lincecum, who won the fifth starter job in spring training, is scheduled to open against San Diego on Friday. The Giants will not push up their Thursday starter, RHP Tim Hudson, Bochy said, and they also will leave RHP Yusmeiro Petit in his long-relief role.

LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up one run in seven innings, leading the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the season opener for both teams Monday at Chase Field. Bumgarner, who accumulated 270 innings in 2014 while helping the Giants to their third World Series title in five years, gave up six hits, struck out three and walked one in the first Opening Day start of his career.