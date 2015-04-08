San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt strained his right groin in the fourth inning after pulling up while chasing a foul popup behind first base. He took a few quick steps before doubling over in pain. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’ll know more after that. See how he feels and make a determination then. He felt like he could stay in the game, but you could see the look in the face, he was hurting a little bit. It’s not worth taking the chance at that point.” INF Joaquin Arias replaced Belt, and C Buster Posey later moved to first after a double switch.

RHP Chris Heston will start Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Heston, 26, made three appearances and one start with the Giants last season. “He knows what he is doing out there,” Bochy said. “He’s a four-pitch guy with good command and good movement.” Heston threw a bullpen Sunday and will start on proper rest. Heston gave up three runs and six hits in four innings of his 2014 start, on the last day of the season in a 9-3 victory over San Diego. “It’s exciting any time you get back up here,” Heston said. “Every time your name is called, you just go out there and give it your best. That is the best way to look at it.” How long he stays in the rotation has not been determined, Bochy said.

RHP Kevin Correia agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, according to reports, adding a veteran arm to a suddenly thin staff bitten by injuries to RHP Matt Cain (flexor mass strain) and RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness). Correia spent the first six years of his 12-year career with the Giants before pitching with San Diego, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correia attended spring training with Seattle but was released late in camp. He is expected to build his pitch count in extended spring training before reporting to Triple-A Sacramento. He was 7-17 with a 5.44 ERA for the Twins and Dodgers last season.

RHP Jake Peavy, who was pushed back from a scheduled Tuesday start because of back soreness, still felt some soreness after his Tuesday bullpen session, calling into question his ability to make a scheduled Sunday in San Diego. “We’ll have guys on alert,” Bochy said. “We’ll have to get something rolling here.” Peavy said, “They’ll have to make a decision tomorrow on what’s going to happen. Trying to make the best decision for the ballclub. I hope that decision is for me to get the ball in the next few days. I‘m as optimistic as I can be.”

RHP Matt Cain was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4 with a flexor tendon strain in his right arm, and he will return to San Francisco this weekend for a second opinion from the Giants’ orthopedists. Manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Cain to miss “two, three weeks, we’re hoping.” Cain said he has no timetable. “It’s kind of just going off how I feel. We just have to let it go asymptomatic,” said Cain, who underwent surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow last August. He pitched four innings in his last exhibition appearance Friday. “It just got tight after the game, and it just stayed there on Saturday,” Cain said, adding, “It has a little bit of stiffness. It’s there, but it’s not like killing me.”