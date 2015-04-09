San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt was diagnosed with a mild strain of his right groin, manager Bruce Bochy said after receiving results of an MRI given Tuesday. “We’re going to give him a couple of days and see how he does,” Bochy said. “He feels pretty good, though.” Belt was removed from Tuesday’s game when he pulled up while chasing a pop foul behind first base in the fourth inning. He hit about 25 balls of a tee before the game and was available to pinch-hit, Bochy said. “He’ll go on a day-to-day deal. If he is not making any progress, then we will make a call.” C/1B Buster Posey started at first base and C Hector Sanchez started Wednesday. “With Brandon down, it gets the ability to get Sanchez a start behind the plate and give Buster a break,” Bochy said.

RHP Chris Heston got his first major league victory by giving up only two unearned runs in six innings in Arizona on Wednesday, and it has earned him the start in the Giants’ regular-season opener Monday against Colorado. “We’re not moving him,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “We need him right now. What a job he did.” Heston, who replaced injured RHP Matt Cain in the starting rotation, struck out five and walked two. Arizona’s only runs were set up by an errant pickoff throw and a passed ball.

RHP Jake Peavy threw 45 pitches in an extended throwing session in the Giants’ bullpen at Chase Field on Wednesday afternoon and is probable to make his first scheduled start of the season at San Diego on Sunday, manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think he could be good to go on Sunday,” Bochy said. “We’ll reevaluate him tomorrow when we get to San Diego and see where he is at, but he feels a lot better.” Peavy shagged balls during practice and was to take more treatment on his sore back before the game. “He feels good about where he is at,” Bochy said. Peavy gave up 13 runs, 11 earned, in his last two spring training outings covering 6 1/3 innings.

3B Casey McGehee had two hits including his first Giants home run Wednesday and finished the series with four hits. Giants manager Bruce Bochy called it a good first step for the player acquired to take over from Pablo Sandoval. “I think he was pressing,” Bochy said. “He admitted he was pressing a little bit. He’s trying to make a good impression coming over here. He’s a good hitter. He’s human, and like all of us he wants to do well.”