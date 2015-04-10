FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Brandon Belt (groin strain) was almost used as a pinch hitter as Thursday’s game went deep into extra innings. However, manager Bruce Bochy resisted using him. “I don’t want a setback with him,” Bochy said.

RHP Tim Hudson held the Padres’ potentially potent offense at bay. Hudson worked 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed five hits and five walks at Petco Park. His outing was a big lift for the Giants, as they have already put RHP Matt Cain on the disabled list, and RHP Jake Peavy is dealing with back issues. “It is a pretty good pitcher’s park, but you have to understand how good their pitching is,” Hudson said. “If you give up a crooked number early, that could be the game.”

RHP Jake Peavy (back stiffness) might be ready to pitch Sunday after missing his first start. “I just talked to Jake, (and) he’s doing well,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “His back feels so much better. The plan right now is to go ahead and start him Sunday.”

CF Angel Pagan remains hot. He hit a triple in Thursday’s win over the Padres, and he is 6-for-17 (.353) with five extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple) through four games this season. His triple was only the second one San Diego RHP Craig Kimbrel has allowed in his career.

