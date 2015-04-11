FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 12, 2015 / 4:22 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Nori Aoki continues his hot start, even if some of his teammates are scuffling. Aoki, who 2-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 13 games, dating to last season. Over that span, he is hitting .360 (18-for-50) with three doubles, two triples and five RBIs.

INF Matt Duffy has impressed manager Bruce Bochy and he’s anxious to get his bat in the lineup. After forcing his way onto the roster by hitting .361 and a team-high 15 RBIs in spring training, Duffy could see some spot action at first base.

CF Angel Pagan has quickly become the bad guy in San Diego after having a brief dust-up with Padres C Derek Norris on Thursday night. Pagan, who went 0-for-2, was booed in every at-bat.

C Buster Posey is hitting .353 (6-for-17) on the road trip, collecting two runs, a home run and three RBIs. His .339 (43-for-127) career batting average in Petco Park is the highest mark among active players.

