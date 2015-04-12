FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 12, 2015

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Brandon Belt (strained groin) is at about 70 percent, manager Bruce Bochy said. Belt is available to pinch hit. “He’s getting better every day,” Bochy said. Belt left the game on April 7.

LF Nori Aoki extended his hitting streak to 14 games, dating to last season. Aoki reached on a single in his final at-bat. During that span, he is hitting .352 (19 for 54) with three doubles, two triples and five RBIs.

3B Casey McGehee exited Saturday after his first at-bat, a fly ball to center field. McGehee suffered a sprained left knee and is day to day. The Giants are awaiting an MRI result, which is expected to be announced Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
