San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik recorded his first career walk-off RBI when his sacrifice fly scored PR Gregor Blanco to end the Giants’ 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. Panik did exactly what he was supposed to do -- get a ball in the air in the bases-loaded, one-out situation. The play capped a near-flawlessly executed game by the Giants, who used a sacrifice bunt and infield out to help produce their other two runs in the narrow win.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong was named the Giants’ starting pitcher for Thursday’s series finale against the Dodgers, replacing injured RHP Jake Peavy. It is not a position Vogelsong earned. Rather, it is one the Giants didn’t deem worthy enough for RHP Yusmeiro Petit. Basically, Vogelsong will start against the Dodgers because the Giants feel it is more important to have a rested Petit in the bullpen for their three-game series this weekend in Colorado. Vogelsong made one other start in Peavy’s spot in the rotation earlier this month, giving up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to Arizona.

1B/LF Travis Ishikawa was sent to Triple-A Sacramento on a rehab assignment shortly after the start of the regular season, in part because Giants manager Bruce Bochy needed a healthy 13th pitcher more than a somewhat limited 13th position player. More than two weeks later, Ishikawa is actually in worse shape, having experienced a setback in his recovery from a strained lower back. Ishikawa came back to San Francisco from Sacramento to get treatment from the Giants’ big-league medical staff. His return date is uncertain.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit basically didn’t have a chance to win the No. 5 spot in San Francisco’s rotation in training camp because the Giants’ Bruce Bochy values his bullpen more than most managers. So when it came to deciding between Petit, who was pitching well, and RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who wasn‘t, for Thursday’s start in injured RHP Jake Peavy’s spot, the long-relief standout again got shut out. Part of Bochy’s reasoning was this: The Giants play three games at Colorado later this week. It is possible there could be multiple Petit sightings there.

LHP Madison Bumgarner felt he pitched his best game of the young season Wednesday in the Giants’ 3-2 win over the Dodgers. He failed to pick up his second win of the year, having left in the seventh inning of a 2-2 game. However, he did shut out the Dodgers for six innings, outdueling Los Angeles ace LHP Clayton Kershaw before surrendering a game-tying, two-run home run to PH Alex Guerrero in the seventh. The Giants prevailed three of the four times Bumgarner went head-to-head with Kershaw in their careers.