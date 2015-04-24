San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Heston has already accomplished something even the greatest pitchers in Giants history never did. The 27-year-old is the first rookie in Giants history to go six or more innings in his first three starts to start a season. Now it gets tough. Even though Heston’s impressive start includes a solid outing in a 2-0 home loss to Colorado last week, things get rougher for the right-hander Friday when he has to deal with Coors Field in Denver for the first time. Heston allowed only one earned run in seven innings in his first outing against the Rockies.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong gave the Giants pretty much exactly what they wanted in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vogelsong, who entered the game with a 10.45 ERA, got through six innings, allowing only three hits. Unfortunately, two of the three hits were home runs, raising his season total to four in 16 1/3 innings. With the Giants having no off days until next Thursday, and with RHP Jake Peavy not eligible to come off the disabled list until May 3, it’s likely Vogelsong will see the Dodgers again next week when the clubs meet in Los Angeles.

3B Casey McGehee had been so bad in his first homestand as a Giant, it’s a wonder his new fans weren’t booing him when he came to the plate in the ninth inning Thursday and San Francisco trailing 2-1. After all, McGehee had been 0-for-3 in the game, grounding into a double play before striking out twice. But the former Miami Marlin came through with undoubtedly his biggest hit as a Giant in the ninth, a leadoff single that started a rally that tied the game and forced extra innings. McGehee had been 1-for-17 on the 10-game homestand before the hit.

RF Hunter Pence has progressed from hitting off a batting tee using a wiffle-ball bat to hitting wiffle balls on soft toss using a wood bat. The Giants hope to have their star right fielder hitting real baseballs by next week and maybe even on an injury-rehab assignment early in May. His new projected return date is mid-May.

OF Justin Maxwell has three walk-off hits in his career. The first two were grand slams, one for the Washington Nationals in 2009 and the other for the Kansas City Royals in 2013. His third didn’t travel as far, but he was thrilled nonetheless to end Thursday’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Part of the joy of the win, Maxwell assured, was the fact that he’d grown up a Giants fan and recognized the importance of beating the Dodgers. “You could see the rivalry on television,” the Maryland native said. “It’s different in person.”