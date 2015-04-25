San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Nori Aoki was the only Giants player to start their first 17 games. He was not in the starting lineup Friday but pinch hit and struck out to open the ninth. Before the game manager Bruce Bochy said, “I talked to Nori yesterday, and we talked about taking today (off). (Gregor) Blanco needs a start. More importantly, I think Nori needs a day. It was a tense series (with back-to-back walk-off wins against the Dodgers), extra innings (Thursday). He’s been out there every day, so he gets a break today.”

RHP Chris Heston had his worst start of the season Friday, allowing six runs on 11 hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. The six runs were one more than he had allowed in his career -- three in 2014 when he appeared in three games, one start, and pitched 5 1/3 innings and two in three previous starts this year.

RHP Matt Cain will start playing catch Tuesday. He is coming back from a right flexor tendon injury and did not pitch in spring training. He was on the disabled list three times in 2014 and had season-ending surgery Aug. 11 to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “My hope is that we’re going to see the Matt Cain that we know. It’s going to be important for us to maybe slow-play this a little bit so we can stay away from another setback and have him right before we do activate him. He showed signs of that before his last setback. I think we have a good chance of seeing the Matt Cain we know.”

RF Justin Maxwell went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the second inning Friday. In his past four games, Maxwell is 6-for-14 with one triple, two home runs and five RBIs. After starting Friday against right-hander Eddie Butler, Maxwell figures to start the final two games of the series when lefties Jorge De La Rosa and Tyler Matzek starting for the Rockies. Manager Bruce Bochy said of Maxwell, “Right now, the way he’s playing, he’s earned being out there. I like his at-bats. Not just the hit to win the game (in the 10th inning Thursday against the Dodgers), but the quality of the at-bats have been really good. He’s played a very nice right field for us. I look at him, with the patience he’s shown, particularly with two strikes. He’s not panicking. He’s being quiet up there, not expanding the zone.”